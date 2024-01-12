en English
Politics

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers’ Rights

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers’ Rights

On the floor of the House of Representatives, the voice of Congressman Eric Sorensen echoed with a plea for the preservation of workers’ rights. The Illinois representative, a stalwart advocate for the working class, voiced concerns catalyzed by the struggles of families within his jurisdiction – Central and Northwestern Illinois.

Sorensen’s Stand Against Corporations

His speech, laden with pointed criticism, targeted large corporations that have been automating jobs, misclassifying workers to cut costs, and sidelining the contributions of their labor force. All the while, these corporations continue to reel in record profits. Sorensen’s words were not just an expression of discontent, but a call to arms against practices that undermine the basic rights of workers.

Protecting Workers’ Rights to Collectively Bargain

The core of Sorensen’s discourse centered on the right to collectively bargain – a right he fears is endangered. He vehemently opposed attempts to overturn National Labor Relation Board (NLRB) guidance that provides a framework for workers to negotiate with their employers and underpins union organization and advocacy for improved working conditions within large corporations.

Sorensen’s Consistent Advocacy

Since his tenure in Congress began, Sorensen has been known for his unwavering support of Illinois workers, and his recent address only underscored this commitment. As the House voted on a federal labor board rule concerning the treatment of companies as joint employers of contract and franchise workers, Sorensen stood tall, countering misleading claims, and advocating for workers’ rights.

The battle for workers’ rights is far from over. With advocates like Congressman Sorensen championing their cause, the voice of the working class will continue to be heard, loud and clear.

Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

