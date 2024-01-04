en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy

Illinois has recognized an underestimation of 46,400 residents living in group homes from the 2020 census. The Census Bureau has accepted the state’s request to adjust future estimates, but prior census data will remain unchanged. The revision could balance out the state’s loss of nearly 33,000 residents reported in the 2023 annual census update.

Undercount Detection and Its Impact

The undercount was uncovered after a Post-Census Group Quarters Review, conducted at the request of the state and NORC at the University of Chicago. The review found that 733 group homes were overlooked. The 2020 census serves as the basis for annual updates until the next decennial census in 2030, so this adjustment could positively affect Illinois’ population figures for the decade.

Illinois, which lost a congressional seat due to the 2020 census, uses population estimates to allocate over $675 billion in state and federal programs annually. The revised 2020 population base will be factored into the 2024 census update, and county and city updates starting in March, with the state seeking further reviews for potential undercounts.

Governor’s Reaction and Future Implications

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed satisfaction with the Census Bureau’s recognition of the undercount. The state’s congressional delegation had long been advocating for a recount since the 2020 census, which indicated the state’s first population decline since joining the union. A subsequent 2022 survey suggested an undercount.

The 2023 update showed Illinois as one of eight states with declining population, attributed to net domestic migration offset by international immigration. The state will reassess representation in 2030 with the next census. The correction of the undercount is expected to increase federal funding and improve accuracy in future counts, ensuring that the true number of Illinois residents is reflected.

Importance of Accurate Census Count

In addition to federal funding, the census count also impacts political representation. Illinois’ undercount thus had far-reaching consequences. The revision of the count underscores the importance of an accurate census in reflecting the true population, allocating resources, and ensuring fair representation.

While the correction will not change the past data, it sets the stage for a more accurate future, highlighting the significance of precise counts and the potential implications of underestimations. As Illinois continues to seek further reviews for potential undercounts, the focus remains on ensuring a complete and accurate census count for all residents.

0
Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
22 seconds ago
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
A recent Nanos Research poll on behalf of CTV uncovers a divided Canadian population over the timing of the upcoming federal election. While the scheduled date is set for 2025, the survey shows that almost half of Canadians, at 46%, are inclined towards an earlier date. Out of these, 29% are in favor of an
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
4 mins ago
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
5 mins ago
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
LA Judge Delays Ruling on Anti-SLAPP Motion in Carson Eviction Case
2 mins ago
LA Judge Delays Ruling on Anti-SLAPP Motion in Carson Eviction Case
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
2 mins ago
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
4 mins ago
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
23 seconds
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
45 seconds
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
53 seconds
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
53 seconds
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
1 min
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
2 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
2 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
2 mins
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app