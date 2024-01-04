Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy

Illinois has recognized an underestimation of 46,400 residents living in group homes from the 2020 census. The Census Bureau has accepted the state’s request to adjust future estimates, but prior census data will remain unchanged. The revision could balance out the state’s loss of nearly 33,000 residents reported in the 2023 annual census update.

Undercount Detection and Its Impact

The undercount was uncovered after a Post-Census Group Quarters Review, conducted at the request of the state and NORC at the University of Chicago. The review found that 733 group homes were overlooked. The 2020 census serves as the basis for annual updates until the next decennial census in 2030, so this adjustment could positively affect Illinois’ population figures for the decade.

Illinois, which lost a congressional seat due to the 2020 census, uses population estimates to allocate over $675 billion in state and federal programs annually. The revised 2020 population base will be factored into the 2024 census update, and county and city updates starting in March, with the state seeking further reviews for potential undercounts.

Governor’s Reaction and Future Implications

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed satisfaction with the Census Bureau’s recognition of the undercount. The state’s congressional delegation had long been advocating for a recount since the 2020 census, which indicated the state’s first population decline since joining the union. A subsequent 2022 survey suggested an undercount.

The 2023 update showed Illinois as one of eight states with declining population, attributed to net domestic migration offset by international immigration. The state will reassess representation in 2030 with the next census. The correction of the undercount is expected to increase federal funding and improve accuracy in future counts, ensuring that the true number of Illinois residents is reflected.

Importance of Accurate Census Count

In addition to federal funding, the census count also impacts political representation. Illinois’ undercount thus had far-reaching consequences. The revision of the count underscores the importance of an accurate census in reflecting the true population, allocating resources, and ensuring fair representation.

While the correction will not change the past data, it sets the stage for a more accurate future, highlighting the significance of precise counts and the potential implications of underestimations. As Illinois continues to seek further reviews for potential undercounts, the focus remains on ensuring a complete and accurate census count for all residents.