Illegal Occupation of Bangladesh's Forest Land: A Disturbing Trend

The Bangladesh Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recently revealed to the parliament that approximately 1040 square kilometers of forest land in the country has been illegally occupied. So far, the government has only been able to reclaim around 10.5% of this area. The slow pace of reclamation is a cause for concern, as the figures reported in October 2023 indicated only a slightly lower volume of land reclaimed.

A Significant Sector

Although it accounts for only 3% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs a mere 2% of the labor force, the forestry sector is a crucial part of Bangladesh's economy and employment landscape. The illegal occupation of forest land thus presents a tangible threat to the country's socio-economic stability.

Government's Response

The government has swiftly responded to this situation by compiling a list of illegal forest land grabbers and initiating efforts to reclaim the remaining land. It has also emphasized its commitment to scrutinizing future development projects that may potentially involve forest areas. However, allegations have surfaced that government entities and individuals with political connections are often the ones involved in these illegal occupations.

Concerns Over Sunderbans and Rampal Power Plant

Providing some reassurance, the Minister clarified that the Sunderbans, recognized as the world's largest mangrove forest, has not been significantly affected. However, concerns persist over the potential impact of the nearby Rampal coal-fired power plant on this delicate ecosystem.

Call for Action

There is a growing call for the government to expedite the reclamation process, implement effective policies, and take proactive measures to prevent future illegal occupation of forest land. The emphasis is on ensuring that these efforts are not swayed by partisan interests.

In a recent development, the Forest Department has lodged five cases against 18 individuals, including the personal assistant of a former Member of Parliament (MP), for illegally creating a lake by submerging 2,500 acres of forest land in Chattogram. The accused are facing allegations of trespassing, illegal fishing, and ecological damage, including the destruction of approximately 5 lakh trees of various species. The operation to dismantle the dam has been initiated, and the affected area is reported to have suffered substantial ecological damage.