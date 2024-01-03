en English
Politics

Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border

In December, the U.S. southern border witnessed a record surge in migrant encounters, exceeding 302,000, underscoring an escalating crisis on illegal immigration. The figures were brought to light by Congressman Chip Roy, who emphasized the role of Congress in tackling this burgeoning issue. The implication was clear – by funding border security measures, Congress is also accountable for the outcomes.

Alarming Statistics on Illegal Immigration

Mark Morgan, former Head of Customs and Border Protection, voiced his concerns during an interview with The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. He revealed startling statistics, noting that in the first quarter of the fiscal year, there were already over a million encounters with migrants and ‘got-aways’. Morgan stressed that no country is equipped to manage such high levels of disorder and lawlessness.

Criminal Exploitation of the Border Crisis

Morgan also highlighted how criminal organizations are capitalizing on the situation to illicitly smuggle drugs, criminals, and national security threats into the U.S. He argued that the U.S., unintentionally, is participating in the largest human smuggling and trafficking operation to date.

Urgency of Border Security

Morgan emphasized the critical need for securing and protecting the U.S. border before funding other nations to secure theirs. The crisis at the southern border has not only strained the immigration court system, with fewer than 800 immigration judges overseeing three million pending cases but also impacted the local economies and residents who rely on the crossing for their daily commutes.

The reopening of the Lukeville border crossing in Arizona, closed last month due to an increase in migrants, is a welcome move for residents and officials. However, concerns about the handling of the migrant crisis persist. With a 158 percent increase in migrant encounters in the Tucson sector from a year ago, the crisis remains far from over.

The Biden administration’s attempts to shift blame for the migrant crisis onto Republicans, accusing House Republicans of neglecting to address the issue they’ve been criticizing, has met with public skepticism. Confidence in the president’s ability to make wise decisions about immigration policy is at an all-time low. As the crisis deepens, the call for executive action on the border crisis grows louder.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

