Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) has appointed former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) as its new chairwoman. She succeeds former Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.), who now assumes the position of chair emeritus. The CHLI, a bipartisan organization dedicated to fostering future Hispanic leaders, was co-founded by Díaz-Balart, Ros-Lehtinen, and Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) in 2003.

CHLI’s Commitment to Hispanic Youth

CHLI runs an internship program in Washington, D.C., focused on providing young Latinos with opportunities in government and the corporate world. These are opportunities that might not have been accessible to them otherwise. Ros-Lehtinen, in her new role, has expressed her commitment to continuing the work of nurturing future Hispanic leaders and promoting diversity of thought within the Hispanic community.

A Bipartisan Board of Directors

The CHLI board of directors consists of bipartisan members of Congress, including representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The institute emphasizes bipartisanship, freedom, and opposition to totalitarian regimes in the hemisphere. Mary Ann Gomez Orta, president and CEO of CHLI, underscored the importance of teaching interns to navigate the intricacies of democracy and participate in inclusive conversations, even in an increasingly polarized political climate.

The CHLI Family: 20 Years of Dedication

CHLI not only places interns in congressional and corporate offices but also mentors them through social and networking events. This approach aims to build their confidence and professional skills. As the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary, both Gomez Orta and Keith Fernández, head of CHLI’s alumni network, portray it as a family with a history of dedication to education and personal development.