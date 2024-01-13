en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) has appointed former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) as its new chairwoman. She succeeds former Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.), who now assumes the position of chair emeritus. The CHLI, a bipartisan organization dedicated to fostering future Hispanic leaders, was co-founded by Díaz-Balart, Ros-Lehtinen, and Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) in 2003.

CHLI’s Commitment to Hispanic Youth

CHLI runs an internship program in Washington, D.C., focused on providing young Latinos with opportunities in government and the corporate world. These are opportunities that might not have been accessible to them otherwise. Ros-Lehtinen, in her new role, has expressed her commitment to continuing the work of nurturing future Hispanic leaders and promoting diversity of thought within the Hispanic community.

A Bipartisan Board of Directors

The CHLI board of directors consists of bipartisan members of Congress, including representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The institute emphasizes bipartisanship, freedom, and opposition to totalitarian regimes in the hemisphere. Mary Ann Gomez Orta, president and CEO of CHLI, underscored the importance of teaching interns to navigate the intricacies of democracy and participate in inclusive conversations, even in an increasingly polarized political climate.

The CHLI Family: 20 Years of Dedication

CHLI not only places interns in congressional and corporate offices but also mentors them through social and networking events. This approach aims to build their confidence and professional skills. As the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary, both Gomez Orta and Keith Fernández, head of CHLI’s alumni network, portray it as a family with a history of dedication to education and personal development.

0
Education Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 hour ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
In a bid to curb the rising trend of flavored e-cigarette use among minors, the Seymour Community School Corp. board of education has given the green light for a novel approach. A donation from the Jackson County Health Department has enabled the installation of the cutting-edge HALO Smart Sensor 3C devices in middle and high
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
SAT Elimination from College Admissions: Impact on Minority Students
1 hour ago
SAT Elimination from College Admissions: Impact on Minority Students
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
2 hours ago
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
1 hour ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
1 hour ago
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
1 hour ago
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
3 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
6 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
8 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
10 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
10 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
10 mins
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
11 mins
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
12 mins
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
43 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
50 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
52 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app