Ijaw Youths Warn Military Over Invasion of Elder Clark's Delta Home, Vow Responsibility

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has vehemently condemned the recent military invasion of Pa E. K. Clark's residence in Kiagbodo, Delta State, describing it as a profound insult to the Ijaw community. The incident, which involved a comprehensive search of the nonagenarian's home by armed forces, has sparked outrage among the Ijaw youths, leading to stern warnings against the military.

Advertisment

Background and Incident

The invasion, occurring last Saturday in the Burutu Local Government Area, saw military personnel forcefully entering and searching the premises of Pa Clark, a respected Ijaw elder and former Senator. Despite the lack of any incriminating discoveries, the action has been lambasted for not only disrespecting Pa Clark's legacy but also for the broader implications it carries for the Ijaw people and the Niger Delta region. The IYC spokesman, Amb Binebai Princewill, in a press conference, expressed deep concern over this recurring pattern, referencing a similar incident in 2018 at Clark's Abuja residence which also turned up nothing.

Reactions and Responses

Advertisment

The Ijaw Youth Council's response underscores their frustration with what they perceive as targeted attacks against the Ijaw people. They highlight the contributions of Ijaw figures to Nigeria's development and peace, questioning the fairness of such military operations. The IYC insists on the necessity of intelligence-led operations to prevent undue harm to innocent individuals. They also recall the significant roles played by Ijaw leaders and activists in promoting unity and development across Nigeria, emphasizing that such contributions should not be overshadowed by unjust actions.

Implications and Outlook

This incident not only raises questions about the conduct of military operations within civilian areas but also highlights the delicate balance between national security and respecting citizens' rights. The Ijaw Youth Council's declaration of holding the military accountable should anything happen to Pa Clark reflects a broader demand for respecting democratic principles and the rule of law in Nigeria. As this situation unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria's quest for unity, peace, and respect for all its citizens, regardless of their ethnic or regional affiliations.