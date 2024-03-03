Ijaw Youths Council Clashes with Cement Producers Over Soaring Prices, Threatens Nationwide Protest

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has publicly criticized the escalating cost of cement in Nigeria, attributing additional hardships to the citizens. According to IYC spokesman, Binebai Princewill, the council is poised for a confrontation with cement manufacturers due to the price surge across the nation. Princewill accuses certain producers of exploiting government connections to monopolize the market, disadvantaging local brands and exacerbating living conditions in the Niger Delta.

Advertisment

Princewill highlighted the 'political monopolization' of the cement industry, favoring a few producers over local manufacturers, particularly those from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This move, he claims, has not only driven local brands out of the market but has also significantly impacted the livelihoods of the Niger Delta people. The IYC warns of impending action against these manufacturers, signaling a departure from peaceful negotiations to more assertive measures in the face of government and corporate insensitivity.

Pressing for Government Intervention

The IYC's critique extends to the Federal Government, urging immediate actions to mitigate the worsening cost of living. The council, after consulting with Niger Delta stakeholders, has threatened to initiate a 'mother of all protests' if the government fails to address the soaring inflation and hunger plaguing Nigerians. Princewill's message to Ijaw representatives in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet was clear: be prepared for a mass mobilization demanding improved living conditions.

Beyond the cement price hike, the IYC's grievances include the controversial sale of Nigerian Agip Oil Company, political sidelining of the Ijaw people, environmental neglect, and the non-relocation of International Oil Companies' (IOCs) headquarters to the Niger Delta. These issues, coupled with the rising cost of living, depreciation of the naira, and fuel price hikes, underscore a deep-seated frustration with the Federal Government's policies. The IYC's proposed protests aim to highlight these challenges, demanding a substantial policy shift to alleviate the Niger Delta's hardships.

As tensions escalate over the high cost of cement and broader economic issues, the standoff between the Ijaw Youths Council and cement producers, backed by the government's actions (or inactions), underscores a critical juncture for Nigeria's socio-economic trajectory. The potential nationwide protests could mark a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing struggle with inflation, economic disparity, and regional disenfranchisement.