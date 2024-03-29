Ijaw Youth Council Disowns Biafra Claims by Simon Ekpa, Affirms Niger Delta Identity

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has categorically rejected assertions by Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafra leader, that Ijaw territories are part of Biafra, emphasizing the distinct identity and struggles of the Ijaw people within the Nigerian state. This development comes amid rising tensions and a need for clarity on the Ijaw stance regarding the Biafra agitation.

Historical Context and Recent Claims

Simon Ekpa's recent statements attempting to incorporate Ijaw territories into Biafra sparked significant controversy. Ekpa, in a widely circulated video, claimed that Nigerian soldiers attacked 'his Biafran people', specifically mentioning incidents in the Niger Delta region. However, the IYC, representing the Ijaw people, has strongly refuted these claims, highlighting the Ijaw's historical struggle for better living conditions and resource control within Nigeria, predating the Biafra agitation led by Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1967.

IYC's Firm Stance Against Biafra Agitation

The IYC's response was swift and decisive, with spokesperson Binebai Princewill releasing a statement that not only disowned Ekpa's claims but also warned against associating Ijaw territories with Biafra. The council stressed that the Ijaw struggle is primarily focused on resource control and maintaining their identity as Nigerians in the Niger Delta, separate from the Biafran agitation. The IYC also condemned attacks on military personnel and urged that actions be taken only against criminals, not innocent civilians.

Implications for Ijaw-Biafra Relations

This firm stance by the IYC has significant implications for the dynamics between Ijaw communities and Biafran agitators. By publicly disavowing Ekpa and his claims, the IYC not only asserts the Ijaw people's autonomy and distinct identity but also sends a strong message to the Federal Government and the Nigerian military about their non-affiliation with the Biafra movement. This development could redefine the relationship between Ijaw communities and Biafran agitators, emphasizing the importance of respecting the self-determination and territorial integrity of all ethnic groups within Nigeria.