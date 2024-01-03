en English
Energy

Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta

In a New Year’s message, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has urged a significant shift in Nigeria’s oil sector, calling for the relocation of multinational oil companies’ headquarters to the Niger Delta region where their operations are principally based. This significant move, the council believes, would bring about substantial development in the region and help to address the economic disparity that has been a point of contention for years.

Call for Fiscal Federalism and Peace

Beyond their call for relocation, the IYC is resolute in its demand for the implementation of the 2014 Constitutional Conference reports and the establishment of fiscal federalism. The group’s spokesman, Binebai Yerin Princewill, has highlighted the need for peace as a prerequisite for any form of development. The IYC is committed to advocating for peace and harmony in the Niger Delta region, given the historical and ongoing tensions that have arisen from the extraction and management of oil resources.

25 Years after the Kaiama Declaration

Twenty-five years have passed since the Kaiama Declaration, yet the IYC notes with disappointment that fiscal federalism has still not been realized. The Ijaw people, who form a significant population in the Niger Delta region, continue to face political and economic exploitation. The group has criticized the apparent double standard in which resources like oil and gas are shared nationally, while revenue from gold mining in other states is retained by those states.

Interventionist Agencies and Future Engagements

Furthermore, the IYC has called on interventionist agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Niger Delta Ministry to actualize development projects in the region. The council vows to engage frequently with these agencies and other authorities to ensure the well-being and development of their communities. This determination is an indication of the group’s commitment to advocating for the rights of the Niger Delta people and driving necessary changes in resource management and revenue sharing in Nigeria.

Energy Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

