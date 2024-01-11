Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns

In a revolutionary move for education in Kenya's Ijara Constituency, Member of Parliament Abdi Ali Sheikhow has pledged an annual allocation of Sh. 50 million from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to bolster secondary education in the area. The ambitious initiative, already garnering commendable results, seeks to alleviate the financial strain on parents and augment academic performance in the seven secondary schools across Ijara.

Fruitful Endeavour

The impact of this funding has been apparent, with a marked improvement in the performance of students in national examinations. The strides made have attracted recognition from Deputy County Director of Education, Mr. Ibrahim Odowa, who acknowledged the collective efforts of local political leaders, including Garissa Senator Abdul Mohamed Haji, Governor Nathif Jama, and the Director General of National Intelligence Services, Noor Haji, in driving this educational progress.

Odowa also lauded the security measures implemented by the local administration and security forces, which ensured the smooth conduct of examinations, especially in regions close to the volatile Kenya-Somalia border.

Parents' Concerns

While celebrating the improvements, parents have raised serious concerns about the commitment of some members of the school Board of Management (BOM), particularly at Yussuf Haji Girls Secondary and Shurie Secondary School. Issues have arisen due to BOM members neither residing within the constituency nor having children enrolled in the schools they oversee.

Parents are advocating for a mandatory turnover of school boards every three years, a move aimed at enhancing management and consequently, academic performance. They also highlighted several challenges confronting the schools, including indiscipline, poor academic results, and a lack of essential resources, such as laboratories, reading materials, books, and teachers.

A Call for Change

Parents' concerns extend beyond school management, encompassing the demands made by school administrations. They argue that the mandatory purchase of reams of paper for school admission processes is prioritized over school fees, a criticism echoed by renowned journalist Saddique Shabann. Parents allege that some of these papers are sold by corrupt school officials for personal gain, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability in school administrations.

As Ijara Constituency continues to make strides in education, the importance of addressing these concerns cannot be overstated. Only by ensuring responsible management and adequate resources can the potential of Sheikhow's funding initiative be fully realized.