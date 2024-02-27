IHREC Chief Sinéad Gibney Resigns for Political Pursuit Amid Legal Controversy

Sinéad Gibney, the chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), is set to resign this Thursday, transitioning from her role at IHREC to a political candidate for the Social Democrats in the upcoming Dublin European Parliament election on June 7. Gibney's decision to step down, initially scheduled for March 15 but moved to February 29, has stirred controversy, especially from Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, due to IHREC's ongoing legal battles with the Government over refugee accommodation rights and the commission's nonpartisan stance.

From Human Rights to Politics

Gibney's political ambitions were revealed in January when she announced her intention to run for office, prompting a change in her resignation date. Despite criticism for mixing her IHREC role with political aspirations, Gibney has defended her decision, stating her commitment to advocating for human rights and equality will continue in her political career. Her candidacy discussions with the Social Democrats began as early as last September, emphasizing her long-standing political interests.

Legal Controversies and Public Response

The controversy surrounding Gibney's resignation stems from IHREC's apolitical nature and its current legal actions against the Government. Critics argue that her political candidacy could undermine the commission's impartiality. However, Gibney has recused herself from any legal work related to the commission to mitigate conflicts of interest. Her forthcoming participation in the 'We are Family' event as a private citizen underscores her ongoing advocacy for human rights, separate from her IHREC role.

A New Chapter

As Gibney prepares to leave IHREC, her focus shifts to her political campaign and the upcoming referendums. Her departure marks a significant transition from a public service role to a direct political engagement, reflecting her commitment to championing social issues. Despite the controversies, Gibney's move could inspire other public figures to pursue political roles, potentially reshaping the landscape of Irish politics and human rights advocacy.