Ihiala Leadership Banishes 11 for Cult-Related Crimes, Enhances Community Safety in Anambra

In a decisive move to curb the surge of cult-related violence, the leadership of Ihiala town in Anambra State has officially banished 11 individuals implicated in a series of kidnappings and killings that have plagued the community. This action underscores the community's commitment to restoring peace and security, amidst growing concerns over the safety of its residents.

Following a meticulous identification process, the Ihiala Progressive Union (IPU), led by Barrister Okey Leo Ohagba, announced the banishment of these individuals, who have been linked to various criminal activities within the town.

Despite being given ample opportunity to clear their names and renounce their affiliations with cult groups, these suspects remained elusive, prompting the community to take stringent measures. The names and photographs of the suspected criminals are now being circulated on social media and displayed on billboards, serving as a deterrent to others and aiding in their apprehension.

Community's Stand Against Crime

The statement from the IPU President-General emphasized the community's zero-tolerance policy towards cultism and related activities, aligning with the Anambra State government's proscription order.

It also highlighted the consequences for those who choose to associate with or harbor the identified criminals, marking a significant step towards eliminating the menace of cultism in Ihiala. The collaboration with law enforcement agencies is pivotal in ensuring that these measures are effectively enforced, bringing hope to a town that has seen many of its residents flee in search of safety.