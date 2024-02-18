IHC Summons Caretaker PM Kakar Over Enforced Disappearances: A Call for Justice

Islamabad High Court Summons Caretaker PM Kakar Over Enforced Disappearances

IHC Orders Personal Appearance of PM Kakar and Ministry Secretaries

In an unprecedented move, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and secretaries of relevant ministries to personally attend a hearing on Monday, February 19th, regarding the case of missing Baloch students. The 4-page order, issued by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Sunday, outlines that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, as well as the defense, human rights, and interior ministries, along with their respective secretaries, must ensure their physical presence at the scheduled hearing at 10 am.

This directive comes following a previous hearing on February 13th, during which the court specifically instructed the interim prime minister to appear before the bench. Despite a request for adjournment due to the unavailability of the attorney general, Justice Kayani rejected the plea, emphasizing that those implicated in enforced disappearances should face the death penalty.

Justice Kayani's Stern Warning

"People involved [in enforced disappearances] should be given the death penalty twice," remarked Justice Kayani. He directed the caretaker PM to personally appear and provide an explanation as to why a case should not be registered against him. However, the advocate general pleaded for more time in the case, a request that Justice Kayani declined to entertain, maintaining the court's stance.

Second Summons for PM Kakar

This marks the second summons for PM Kakar by the IHC. The last summons occurred on November 29, 2023, in response to a case filed by Advocate Imaan Mazari. On that occasion, the prime minister did not appear, citing his absence from the country.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the IHC's insistence on the personal appearance of PM Kakar and ministry secretaries underscores the gravity of the missing Baloch students' case. The court's decision to summon the caretaker PM and ministry secretaries reflects its commitment to ensuring justice and accountability for the victims of enforced disappearances.

The upcoming hearing is expected to be a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle to address the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The court's decision to summon the country's highest officials serves as a reminder that no one is above the law and that the right to life and liberty is a fundamental human right that must be protected at all costs.

Note: This article is based on information sourced from ANI and Geo News. All quotes have been verified and accurately reflect the speakers' intent.

As the Islamabad High Court prepares to hear the case of missing Baloch students, the personal appearance of PM Kakar and ministry secretaries is a critical step towards ensuring justice and accountability. The court's stern warning and unwavering stance signal a renewed commitment to addressing the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.