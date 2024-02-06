IHC Injunction Prohibits Police Harassment of PTI Candidates Amidst Elections

In a critical ruling on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued an injunction barring the police from harassing candidates and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party amidst the ongoing electoral process. This decision is a significant move to ensure a fair and balanced election, free from undue influence or intimidation from law enforcement agencies.
UN Expresses Concern Over Harassment
The United Nations' top human rights body had previously expressed concern over reports of harassment against members of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, PTI, in the lead-up to the parliamentary election. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called upon Pakistani authorities to ensure a fully free and fair voting process, amidst complaints by PTI of harassment and restrictions on holding rallies.
A Petition Leads to a Resolute Order
The injunction by the IHC was a response to a petition filed by PTI nominees Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari Advocate. The petitioners highlighted alleged police intimidation tactics and disruptions to planned election campaigns and rallies. The IHC, in its ruling, underscored the essential role of law enforcement in maintaining public trust in the electoral process and emphasized their duty to ensure transparent elections.
Addressing the Senior Superintendent of Police
During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq addressed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), outlining his responsibilities as an officer. He stressed that the detention of political activists was not appropriate, adding a layer of accountability to the police's role in the elections. As the court adjourned the hearing till next week, it sent a strong message about the need for a fair and unbiased political landscape in Pakistan.