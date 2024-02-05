Igor Bozic Questions Delayed Release of Curuvija Murder Case Ruling

The Program Director of N1, Igor Bozic, has voiced alarm over the delayed release of the Appeals Court ruling in the murder case of journalist Slavko Curuvija. Bozic has sought explanation from the Serbian Justice Minister, Maja Popovic, regarding the extended confidentiality of this ruling. He has proposed that the timing of the verdict's publication may have been a strategic move to divert public attention from the contentious ban of the Dinar in Kosovo.

A 'Smoke Bomb' to Distract Attention

Bozic described the delay as a 'smoke bomb,' suggesting it to be a calculated act aimed at shifting media focus and public attention away from crucial matters. He underscored the precarious position of independent journalists in Serbia, likening them to 'clay pigeons,' exposed and susceptible to attacks for their investigative endeavors.

The Fate of Curuvija as a Deterrent

His concerns extend to the potential discouragement of young journalists due to the inherent risks associated with reporting on sensitive issues. The fate of Slavko Curuvija serves as a stark example of such dangers. Curuvija, the owner of Dnevni Telegraf, was shot dead outside his apartment on April 11, 1999. The protracted delay in the release of the court ruling on his murder case stirs apprehension among many in the journalism community.

The Overturned Convictions

Adding fuel to the fire, the Appeals Court ruling published on Friday overturned the 2021 convictions and long-term imprisonment of four former intelligence officers charged with Curuvija's murder. The court's acquittal was based on insufficient and unreliable evidence provided by the prosecution. This decision has been condemned by opposition politicians, media rights campaigners, and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The CPJ called it a 'huge blow to justice and to all those who work tirelessly for decades to end impunity in the killing.'

The acquittal is seen as a clear indication of the state's inability to deal with its own darker elements from the '90s, suggesting their continued influence on the judiciary and political processes in Serbia. The Movement of Free Citizens, a leading opposition party, echoed this sentiment, stating that the ruling proved the entire state apparatus and all branches of government are being used to defend the regime of Slobodan Milosevic.

Consequently, the delayed justice and lack of accountability for the killers of Slavko Curuvija have been met with dismay, not only within Serbia but also from the international community, including the US ambassador to Serbia. This ruling is perceived as a significant setback in the fight against impunity for crimes against journalists in the Balkans.