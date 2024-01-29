Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa: A Beacon of Change for Amenfi West

In the heartland of Ghana's Western Region, an echo of change reverberates through the cocoa-rich regions of Amenfi West as Hon Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections, pledges an unwavering commitment to development. During a community engagement tour on Friday, 26th January 2024, that spanned the towns of Oda Ahenkro, Oda Anhwiam, and Asankran Moseaso, Afrifa drew parallels between his dedication to progress and the biblical figure Moses, stating he was willing to lay down his life for the advancement of his constituency.

Unfulfilled Promises: The Cocoa Conundrum

Amid the lush greenery of Amenfi West's two key cocoa districts, Asankrangwa and Samreboi, Afrifa pointed out the stark disparities between their potential and reality. Despite being a cocoa powerhouse, the constituency has had little to show by way of tangible benefits. Afrifa questioned the absence of improved infrastructure and a lack of access to the cocoa scholarship program, painting a vivid picture of the region's unfulfilled promises.

Standing confidently amidst the pressing issues, Afrifa expressed his firm belief in a brighter future for Amenfi West. Drawing upon his passion for development, in-depth knowledge of the region, and a reputation built on integrity, he presented himself as a beacon of change, ready to challenge the status quo and bring about significant improvements.

Investing in the Future: The Role of Youth

In a poignant appeal, Afrifa underscored the importance of investing in the children of Amenfi West, whom he referred to as the region's 'social security.' He emphasized the necessity for opportunities that allow the youth to travel, access quality education, and engage in sports. Drawing inspiration from Dr. Adutwum's success in producing 800 engineers in his district, Afrifa underlined the role of networking and making one's voice heard in achieving substantial development milestones.

As the echoes of Afrifa's promises fade into the evening, the people of Amenfi West are left anticipating a future where their lands are not just cocoa-rich but also promise-rich, where their children are not just the future but also the present, and where their voices are not just heard but also heeded.