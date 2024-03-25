Igboho, Ayinde Threaten Legal Action Against Gani Adams Over Assassination Claims

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho and Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have issued legal threats against Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams.

The dispute stems from Adams' allegations suggesting a plot to assassinate him, involving Igboho and Ayinde. Legal representatives for both parties have sent pre-action letters demanding a retraction of these claims, with Igboho's camp also seeking N500m in compensation.

Allegations and Legal Threats

According to pre-action letters, Adams accused Ayinde of hiring Igboho for an assassination attempt. This accusation, circulated through a viral voice note, has prompted significant public backlash against Igboho and Ayinde. Legal counsel for Ayinde, Adeyinka Olumide Fusika SAN, and for Igboho, J.A. Sanusi, have respectively demanded that Adams retract his allegations.

Fusika's letter highlights the severity of the accusations, emphasizing the damage to Ayinde's reputation and calling for a public retraction. Similarly, Sanusi's letter on behalf of Igboho outlines the negative impact of Adams' claims on Igboho's reputation, demanding both a retraction and N500m for damages.

The controversy traces back to a voice note released by Adams, wherein he implied that Ayinde and Igboho were conspiring against him. The note suggested Ayinde's coordination of a plot to assassinate Adams, with Igboho allegedly being paid for the operation. This has led to widespread discussion and concern within the Yoruba Nation movement and beyond, disrupting the activities of those involved and drawing attention to the internal conflicts within the movement.

Implications for Yoruba Nation Advocacy

This legal standoff could have far-reaching implications for the Yoruba Nation movement, potentially fracturing alliances and sowing distrust among key figures. The accusations and subsequent legal threats underscore the volatile nature of political activism within the region.

As this situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will affect the broader objectives of the Yoruba Nation movement and the relationships between its most prominent advocates.

The dispute between Igboho, Ayinde, and Adams points to deeper issues within the Yoruba Nation advocacy, highlighting the challenges of maintaining unity and focus amidst personal and political disagreements. As the legal threats bring this internal conflict into the public eye, the movement's supporters are left to contemplate the impact on their collective goals and the path forward.