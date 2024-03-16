Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Decry Neo-Colonialism, Demand Equal Opportunities in Nigeria

On Saturday, Mazi Uche Mefor, the convener of the Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movements, voiced concerns to Vanguard regarding the significant challenges faced by the South East region in Nigeria. Highlighting the plight of the Igbos, Mefor attributed the region's struggles to what he describes as political and economic manipulations akin to neo-colonialism by the Nigerian government. He argues that these actions have hindered the socio-economic development of the Igbo people, calling for a shift towards equality and inclusivity in the nation's governance and economic practices.

The South-East region of Nigeria, with its rich history and vibrant culture, remains a key player in the socio-political and economic landscape of the country. However, Mefor points out that the legacy of oppression and marginalization still looms large over the area, stifling its growth and development.

He stresses that despite Nigeria's strides towards democracy, the remnants of internal neo-colonialism continue to perpetuate inequality, specifically targeting the Igbos. Mefor's message is clear: for Nigeria to progress, it must address these disparities and work towards dismantling the structures that uphold them.

The Demand for a Level Playing Field

Mefor passionately argues that the Igbo people do not seek handouts or special treatment; rather, they demand an equal opportunity to thrive within Nigeria's socio-economic framework. The deliberate political and economic barriers erected against them, according to Mefor, are not just a testament to the resilience of the Igbo spirit but also a call to action for the Nigerian state to reevaluate its principles of justice, equality, and democracy. The focus should be on creating an environment where all citizens, irrespective of their ethnic background, can pursue their ambitions without undue hindrance.

The conversation around the alleged neo-colonial practices within Nigeria, as highlighted by Mefor, sheds light on the broader issues of governance, representation, and resource allocation in the country. The decision to limit the South-East to five states, as Mefor mentions, symbolizes a deeper issue of economic and political marginalization.

This scenario not only questions Nigeria's commitment to its democratic values but also highlights the urgent need for dialogue and collaborative efforts aimed at dismantling the barriers to growth and development in the South-East.