IEK Election Controversy: Vice President Kagondu Demands New Polls Over Glitches

In a surprising turn of events within the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), Vice President Grace Kagondu has called for the annulment of the recent election results, citing significant technical issues that compromised the integrity of the voting process. The elections, held on March 21, 2024, have been marred by controversy, with Kagondu highlighting a series of faults that she believes disenfranchised many members, putting the institution's credibility on the line.

Advertisment

Technical Failures and Election Integrity

Grace Kagondu, who has been serving as the 1st Vice President since 2022, pointed out several critical problems with the online voting platform used during the elections. Among the issues raised were a slow response time from the system, taking up to four hours to cast a vote, compared to a few minutes during mock voting sessions. Kagondu also noted the occurrence of pre-selected candidates and failures in sending One Time Pins (OTPs) necessary for voter verification. Her personal experience of receiving an email indicating she had voted before actually doing so further undermines the trust in the voting process.

Call for Forensic Audit

Advertisment

In light of these allegations, Kagondu has not only called for new elections but also demanded a comprehensive forensic audit of the entire electoral process. She believes that such an audit, conducted by an independent third party, is essential to restore faith in the IEK's electoral integrity. This move underscores the need for transparency and accountability in professional bodies' election processes, especially when technical platforms are involved.

Implications for IEK's Future

The controversy surrounding the IEK elections raises significant concerns about the institution's ability to uphold the principles of integrity and transparency that are crucial to its reputation. As the call for new elections and a forensic audit gains momentum, the engineering community and the public are keenly watching. This situation presents an opportunity for the IEK to demonstrate its commitment to good governance and to setting a benchmark for how professional bodies can address and rectify electoral anomalies.

This unfolding story not only challenges the IEK but also serves as a cautionary tale for other institutions on the importance of rigorous testing and validation of electronic voting systems. As the engineering community awaits the outcome of this controversy, the broader implications for electoral integrity in professional organizations remain a topic of significant interest.