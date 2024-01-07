en English
Military

IDF Discloses Photograph of Enigmatic Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have unearthed a photograph of Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas, a figure shrouded in mystery for years. Deif, along with Yahya Sinwar, is held accountable by Israel for the horrifying massacre in southern Israel on October 7, causing a staggering 1,200 fatalities and the abduction of over 200 individuals.

Unveiling the Elusive Hamas Leader

The IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari presented the photograph, which is one among approximately 70 million digital files seized by the IDF in Gaza. The release of this image follows the recent circulation of another photograph of Deif in Israeli media. In the newly released photograph, Deif is seen cradling a plastic cup filled with a dark beverage, a wad of US dollar bills in hand, and glancing at his wristwatch. The Israeli media suggests that the picture dates back to 2018, likely capturing a moment from a casual gathering.

Backstory of the Hamas Military Commander

Deif has been a ghostly figure, operating out of the public eye for a significant period. Past reports claim that Deif lost an arm and possibly both legs in past attempts on his life by Israel. However, in the recent photo, he appears prominently with both arms intact but missing an eye. His survival through numerous assassination attempts and injuries has painted a picture of endurance and determination.

Impact on the IDF-Hamas Conflict

The IDF stated that the hoard of retrieved data also contains crucial information about Hamas officials located outside of Gaza. This presents a treasure trove of intelligence for the ongoing war, potentially altering the dynamics of the conflict. The unveiling of Deif’s photograph marks a significant milestone in this ongoing conflict, hinting at the possibility of a shift in the narrative and power dynamics between the IDF and Hamas.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

