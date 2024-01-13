Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian’s Latino Museum

A wave of ideological conflict engulfs the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino. Established by Congress in 2020, critics argue that the institution is being subtly manipulated to propagate a culturally Marxist agenda. Instead of celebrating the rich tapestry of Latino experiences in the United States, the museum seems to underscore a narrative of victimhood and group conflict.

‘Presente! A Latino History of the United States’

The museum’s inaugural exhibit, ‘Presente! A Latino History of the United States,’ has attracted criticism for its Marxist tint. The exhibit is seen to accentuate the stories of activists, while sidelining other significant contributions of Hispanic Americans. A subsequent exhibit with socialist themes was on the anvil but was halted by conservative opposition.

The Monolith of Victimhood

Critics, including Republican members of Congress, contend that the museum presents Latinos as a monolithic group oppressed by victimhood. This portrayal, they argue, overlooks their many successes and the tales of military heroes. In response, they have moved to defund the museum in the fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior.

Radical Views and Legislative Guidelines: An Unending Tussle

However, the article suggests that changing the museum’s direction is unlikely with legislative guidelines. The radical views of its curators and advisors, seen to be in alignment with critical race theory and gender and queer studies, present a formidable barrier.

In conclusion, defunding the museum aligns with the Republican stance against the ‘woke’ agenda. This move is predicted to find support in the Hispanic community, who would not want their history distorted. As Alfonso Aguilar, Director of Hispanic Engagement at the American Principles Project, states, ‘It’s imperative to halt the Left’s march through the Smithsonian Latino Museum‘.