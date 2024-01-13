en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian’s Latino Museum

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian’s Latino Museum

A wave of ideological conflict engulfs the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino. Established by Congress in 2020, critics argue that the institution is being subtly manipulated to propagate a culturally Marxist agenda. Instead of celebrating the rich tapestry of Latino experiences in the United States, the museum seems to underscore a narrative of victimhood and group conflict.

‘Presente! A Latino History of the United States’

The museum’s inaugural exhibit, ‘Presente! A Latino History of the United States,’ has attracted criticism for its Marxist tint. The exhibit is seen to accentuate the stories of activists, while sidelining other significant contributions of Hispanic Americans. A subsequent exhibit with socialist themes was on the anvil but was halted by conservative opposition.

The Monolith of Victimhood

Critics, including Republican members of Congress, contend that the museum presents Latinos as a monolithic group oppressed by victimhood. This portrayal, they argue, overlooks their many successes and the tales of military heroes. In response, they have moved to defund the museum in the fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior.

Radical Views and Legislative Guidelines: An Unending Tussle

However, the article suggests that changing the museum’s direction is unlikely with legislative guidelines. The radical views of its curators and advisors, seen to be in alignment with critical race theory and gender and queer studies, present a formidable barrier.

In conclusion, defunding the museum aligns with the Republican stance against the ‘woke’ agenda. This move is predicted to find support in the Hispanic community, who would not want their history distorted. As Alfonso Aguilar, Director of Hispanic Engagement at the American Principles Project, states, ‘It’s imperative to halt the Left’s march through the Smithsonian Latino Museum‘.

0
Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
57 seconds ago
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to participate in the Aarti ceremony at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik. This event, scheduled for January 22, signifies a gesture of respect and inclusion, underlining the cultural and religious importance of the Aarti at Kalaram Temple, a revered Hindu
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
6 mins ago
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
9 mins ago
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
59 seconds ago
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
5 mins ago
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
Bournemouth Man Faces Legal Consequences for Breaching Domestic Violence Order
6 mins ago
Bournemouth Man Faces Legal Consequences for Breaching Domestic Violence Order
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
13 seconds
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
58 seconds
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
59 seconds
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
1 min
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
2 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
4 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
4 mins
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
5 mins
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
5 mins
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
25 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app