Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala

Education, often considered a sanctuary for intellectual exploration and growth, has become the latest battleground for ideological conflict in Kerala, India. The CPI-led state government and the Sangh Parivar, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization, are at odds over the direction and content of higher education, particularly at the University of Calicut.

The BVK’s Accusations

The Sangh Parivar, through its think tank Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK), has criticized the state’s educational policies, asserting that Arabic language and Islamic studies are being given preferential treatment over indigenous cultural studies. Furthermore, they have accused the state government of appointing communists to academic positions, a claim that reflects their concern over the politicization and communalization of education.

The SFI’s Response

In response, the Students Federation of India (SFI), a leftist student organization, has accused the Sangh Parivar of attempting to infiltrate universities with RSS activists. They highlight the actions of the Kerala governor as a prime example of this attempt at infiltration. The SFI argues that the Sangh Parivar’s resolution against the inclusion of secular studies in university curricula is part of a larger narrative against left-wing politics.

The Ideological Clash

This ideological clash encapsulates the broader contestation of ideologies taking place across India, with educational institutions often serving as the stage. It also underlines the increasing politicization of education, a trend that raises important questions about academic freedom, the role of education in promoting diverse viewpoints, and the potential consequences of such conflicts for students and educators alike. The SFI firmly believes that the Sangh Parivar’s stance will not find support in Kerala, a state known for its strong leftist leanings.