China

Identity Theft and Harassment: The Cost of Holding China Accountable?

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Executive Director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, Luke de Pulford, has found himself in the crosshairs of identity theft and targeted harassment, supposedly due to his unflinching efforts to hold China accountable for human rights abuses. In a shocking turn of events, his membership with the Conservative Party was deceitfully cancelled by an impersonator who condemned the UK’s lack of action on Hong Kong. The email used for this act was traced back to Hong Kong, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

Fake Accounts and Harassment

De Pulford is not alone in this ordeal. Similar instances of harassment have been experienced by others, including Ben Rogers, and MPs Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, all of whom have been vocal about China’s human rights issues. These incidents escalated when de Pulford was labeled a “co-conspirator” in the trial of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is currently being prosecuted under China’s National Security Law for his role in the 2019 democracy protests. Beijing’s charges are primarily based on coerced testimonies from individuals like computer programmer Andy Li, who was reportedly tortured in detention.

The Jimmy Lai Hong Kong Trial

Jimmy Lai, a 76-year-old Christian businessman and pro-democracy activist, is at the center of a high-profile trial in Hong Kong. Lai is charged with conspiracy to commit foreign collusion and conspiring to publish seditious material under the 2021 Hong Kong National Security Law and a colonial-era sedition law. The global community is closely watching this case as it highlights the growing influence of China on Hong Kong affairs and could potentially affect the rule of law and democracy in Hong Kong.

UK Government’s Response

While these incidents unfold, de Pulford has criticized the UK government’s tepid response. He laments the government’s failure to impose sanctions or revise business risk advice. De Pulford argues that a more assertive stance is necessary against China’s blatant violations of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and international law.

0
China Human Rights Politics
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

