Idaho’s New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview

As we usher in 2024, Idaho introduces a series of new laws that significantly alter the landscape of its civic, legal, and social spheres. Among these, House Bill (HB) 124 stands out, presenting a fresh challenge to the state’s young voters. It mandates students wishing to register to vote or cast their ballots on election day to present a state-issued identification card, effectively prohibiting the use of student ID cards for this purpose.

Idaho’s Voting Laws: An Impending Shift?

This law has potential implications for the state’s voter turnout, particularly among its younger demographic. HB 124 could very well establish barriers to voter registration, changing the dynamic of how Idahoans participate in the 2024 elections. The new regulations stipulate that unregistered voters could register on site on Primary Election Day, barring participation in the Republican Party caucus. However, they would need to provide an approved form of identification, such as a passport, tribal ID card, concealed carry permit, or a state-issued ID, and proof of residency.

A Second Chance: The Clean Slate Act

Another noteworthy legislation is the Clean Slate Act, a forward-looking law that grants individuals with low-level, non-violent, non-sexual offenses a chance to start anew. Under this act, they can petition to have their Idaho Court records sealed, provided they have remained crime-free for five years, offering a respite to those burdened by past mistakes.

SNAP Eligibility and Minimum Wage

Idaho has also tightened eligibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). HB 161 mandates that all able-bodied participants should be gainfully employed to receive benefits. On the economic front, Idaho’s minimum wage remains stagnant at the federal level of $7.25, even as other states have taken measures to increase their respective minimum wages.

A Contrast: Idaho and California

While Idaho tightens its laws, California has adopted a more progressive stance. The Golden State has mandated that large retail stores create gender-neutral aisles for childcare products and toys. However, smaller stores with fewer than 500 employees are exempt from this requirement, highlighting the contrasting approaches of these two states towards legislative change.