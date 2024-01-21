Idaho Public Policy Survey Unveils Public Sentiments on Key Issues

In a striking revelation, Boise State University's Idaho Policy Institute and School of Public Service have shed light on the public pulse of Idaho through their ninth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey. The survey, a comprehensive study including over 1,000 adults from all 44 counties, covered a broad spectrum of issues - economy, education, housing, elections, and abortion laws.

State Direction and Public Trust

The survey unveiled a rising concern among Idahoans about the state's trajectory, a sentiment that hasn't surfaced in the past decade. Despite these concerns, the public's trust in public libraries and librarians remains high. In the face of recent legislative attention on library materials, 69% of Idahoans continue to express confidence in library staff's book selection.

Education and Abortion Laws

When it comes to education, 37% of respondents deemed Idaho's K-12 system as fair, a slight increase from the previous year. However, less than 29% considered it good, with 24% rating it as poor. An astonishing revelation was the public's view on Idaho's abortion law. It was found that a majority of Idahoans are in favor of amending it, either to expand exceptions or abolish restrictions altogether.

Public School Funds and Private Schools

Nearly half of Idahoans are supportive of a plan that would allow parents to utilize $8,000 from the public school system for private or religious school enrollment. However, support wanes when informed of the potential cut in public school budgets, with 42% admitting they would be less supportive of the plan.

The findings of this survey serve as a critical tool for state leaders and decision-makers, providing them with a comprehensive insight into public perspectives on pressing issues. As Idaho grapples with these challenges, the survey underscores the need for policy changes that align with the public's sentiments, thereby fostering a stronger and more harmonious state.