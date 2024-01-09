Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure

Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced a bold initiative to invest a monumental $2 billion over the next decade in the state’s educational facilities. The announcement, part of his IDAHO WORKS plan, comes in response to an investigative report by the Idaho Statesman and ProPublica that highlighted the critical condition of Idaho’s school infrastructure.

Addressing Infrastructure Woes

The investigative report underscored Idaho’s restrictive school funding policies and legislative reluctance to invest significantly in school facilities. The result? Idaho ranks at the bottom, or nearly so, in per-pupil spending and in school infrastructure investment across the United States. The state’s stringent requirement for a two-thirds majority to pass funding bonds has proven an insurmountable barrier for many districts. The consequences are detrimental learning environments plagued by freezing temperatures, leaky ceilings, and unsafe drinking water.

Hope on the Horizon

Superintendent Jan Bayer of Boundary County, among those struggling to secure funding through bonds, expressed relief and hope at the potential state investment. Governor Little’s proposal, if approved by the legislature, will enable districts to modernize schools, address critical maintenance needs, and provide long-term property tax relief.

A Historic Investment

The $2 billion investment, unprecedented in Idaho’s history, also includes a $200 million annual commitment to maintain school facilities. It’s a testament to Governor Little’s focus on education and infrastructure. It also includes a provision to support school choice options, but with a caveat: these should not draw resources away from public schools. The proposal, expected to be a key part of this year’s legislative session, could bring transformative change to Idaho’s education scene.