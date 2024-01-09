en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure

Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced a bold initiative to invest a monumental $2 billion over the next decade in the state’s educational facilities. The announcement, part of his IDAHO WORKS plan, comes in response to an investigative report by the Idaho Statesman and ProPublica that highlighted the critical condition of Idaho’s school infrastructure.

Addressing Infrastructure Woes

The investigative report underscored Idaho’s restrictive school funding policies and legislative reluctance to invest significantly in school facilities. The result? Idaho ranks at the bottom, or nearly so, in per-pupil spending and in school infrastructure investment across the United States. The state’s stringent requirement for a two-thirds majority to pass funding bonds has proven an insurmountable barrier for many districts. The consequences are detrimental learning environments plagued by freezing temperatures, leaky ceilings, and unsafe drinking water.

Hope on the Horizon

Superintendent Jan Bayer of Boundary County, among those struggling to secure funding through bonds, expressed relief and hope at the potential state investment. Governor Little’s proposal, if approved by the legislature, will enable districts to modernize schools, address critical maintenance needs, and provide long-term property tax relief.

A Historic Investment

The $2 billion investment, unprecedented in Idaho’s history, also includes a $200 million annual commitment to maintain school facilities. It’s a testament to Governor Little’s focus on education and infrastructure. It also includes a provision to support school choice options, but with a caveat: these should not draw resources away from public schools. The proposal, expected to be a key part of this year’s legislative session, could bring transformative change to Idaho’s education scene.

0
Education Politics United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
8 seconds ago
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance
In a decisive move towards ensuring adherence to government notifications, the district administration of Multan sealed three branches of a private school. The action was instigated due to the school’s defiance of the Punjab government’s winter vacation notification. The execution of this administrative measure resonates with the broader objective of safeguarding children from the harshness
Multan District Administration Seals Private School Branches Over Non-Compliance
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students' Return
10 mins ago
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students' Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
15 mins ago
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Overseas Schools Advisory Council's Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning
1 min ago
Overseas Schools Advisory Council's Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning
DeKalb Public Library Offers Free 3D Printing Workshops
3 mins ago
DeKalb Public Library Offers Free 3D Printing Workshops
Ohio Schools Clear Calendar for Rare Solar Eclipse Viewing in 2024
10 mins ago
Ohio Schools Clear Calendar for Rare Solar Eclipse Viewing in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
57 seconds
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
58 seconds
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
1 min
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
2 mins
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
2 mins
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
2 mins
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
3 mins
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
3 mins
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
3 mins
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app