ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide

The International Centre for Justice for Palestinians has called upon the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to act swiftly and impose provisional measures to cease Israel’s military operations in Gaza. These actions have led to the death of thousands of Palestinians, a crisis that the Centre’s director, Tayab Ali, emphasizes is ongoing, not historical.

South Africa’s Allegation of Genocide

The South African legal contingent has lodged an 84-page submission, supplemented with video files and images, to validate their claims of Israel’s ‘genocidal’ actions from the beginning of the Hamas offensive on October 7. The evidence is intended to expose a ‘calculated pattern of conduct by Israel indicating a genocidal intent,’ according to the delegation.

Seeking Accountability and Compliance

The lawsuit filed by South Africa aims to hold Israel responsible for alleged violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention with respect to Palestinians in Gaza. The team from South Africa has urged the court to take immediate action to safeguard Palestinians from further harm and ensure Israel adheres to its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The Unfolding Situation

The ICJ, the primary judicial organ of the UN, is gearing up to hear evidence from the Israeli legal team. Israel’s military operations in Gaza, resulting in over 23,000 Palestinian deaths, including at least 10,000 children and 7,000 women, have drawn widespread criticism since October 7. In contrast, the initial Hamas attack has resulted in the death of about 1,200 Israelis. This pivotal case brings the discussion of the conflict in Gaza into a new international arena, with a verdict on the requested provisional measures expected in the coming weeks.