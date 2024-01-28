ICJ Ruling Underlines Plausibility of Genocide by Israel: DAWN Comments

In what is being hailed as a significant development in international law, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued a preliminary ruling on the case of South Africa v. Israel.
The case, brought forth by South Africa, accuses Israel of committing genocide in war-torn Gaza. The ICJ's decision to proceed with a full hearing on Israel's alleged guilt of genocide has triggered reactions from various quarters, including Democracy for the World Now (DAWN).
DAWN Advocacy Director on ICJ's Ruling
Raed Jarrar, Advocacy Director at DAWN, has commented that the ICJ's ruling underscores the plausibility of Israel committing genocide. He also highlighted that the Genocide Convention, to which the United States is a party, obligates member states to act to prevent genocide.
He emphasized the real risk, or possibly an ongoing occurrence, of genocide, thereby suggesting a reconsideration of the Biden Administration's unconditional support for Israel's military activities in Gaza.
ICJ's Preliminary Ruling: A Detailed Account
The ICJ's preliminary ruling came in response to South Africa's brief accusing Israel of genocide. The court has decided to proceed with a full hearing on the question of Israel's potential guilt of genocide in Gaza.
The ruling also necessitates Israel to take immediate steps against the horrors it has allegedly unleashed. The news was met with mixed reactions from the Palestinian diaspora, with disappointment over the court's refusal to demand a ceasefire and mistrust of the international community and global justice system.
Implications of the ICJ's Ruling
The ICJ's ruling has put forth legal and moral responsibility on third states that have supplied arms to Israel for use in atrocity crimes, including genocide. The brutal onslaught on Gaza, which has resulted in over 26,000 deaths and at least 64,000 injuries, mostly of women and children, has been a matter of international concern.
The court's order may generate more political pressure on Israel from its allies and create potential ongoing monitoring of Israel's conduct in the war. It is clear that international legal scrutiny of Israel's activity is here to stay, potentially narrowing its military and policy options.
ICJ Ruling Underlines Plausibility of Genocide by Israel: DAWN Comments
The ICJ's ruling on the case of South Africa v. Israel, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, underscores its plausibility. DAWN's Advocacy Director highlights the implications of this ruling.
Follow Us
In what is being hailed as a significant development in international law, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued a preliminary ruling on the case of South Africa v. Israel.
The case, brought forth by South Africa, accuses Israel of committing genocide in war-torn Gaza. The ICJ's decision to proceed with a full hearing on Israel's alleged guilt of genocide has triggered reactions from various quarters, including Democracy for the World Now (DAWN).
DAWN Advocacy Director on ICJ's Ruling
Raed Jarrar, Advocacy Director at DAWN, has commented that the ICJ's ruling underscores the plausibility of Israel committing genocide. He also highlighted that the Genocide Convention, to which the United States is a party, obligates member states to act to prevent genocide.
He emphasized the real risk, or possibly an ongoing occurrence, of genocide, thereby suggesting a reconsideration of the Biden Administration's unconditional support for Israel's military activities in Gaza.
ICJ's Preliminary Ruling: A Detailed Account
The ICJ's preliminary ruling came in response to South Africa's brief accusing Israel of genocide. The court has decided to proceed with a full hearing on the question of Israel's potential guilt of genocide in Gaza.
The ruling also necessitates Israel to take immediate steps against the horrors it has allegedly unleashed. The news was met with mixed reactions from the Palestinian diaspora, with disappointment over the court's refusal to demand a ceasefire and mistrust of the international community and global justice system.
Implications of the ICJ's Ruling
The ICJ's ruling has put forth legal and moral responsibility on third states that have supplied arms to Israel for use in atrocity crimes, including genocide. The brutal onslaught on Gaza, which has resulted in over 26,000 deaths and at least 64,000 injuries, mostly of women and children, has been a matter of international concern.
The court's order may generate more political pressure on Israel from its allies and create potential ongoing monitoring of Israel's conduct in the war. It is clear that international legal scrutiny of Israel's activity is here to stay, potentially narrowing its military and policy options.