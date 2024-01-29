Iceland Supermarket Chief Backs Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer for Prime Minister

Richard Walker, the executive chairman of Iceland supermarket, has publicly endorsed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as the ideal candidate for the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Walker, a former supporter of the Conservative party, left the party in October, inflicting a significant setback to the current Conservative leader, Rishi Sunak.

Walker's shift in political allegiance has been marked by his vibrant and vocal support for the Labour party. In a published article for The Guardian, he extolled Labour as the apt choice for both business and society. Notably, he emphasized Sir Keir Starmer's empathy and keen understanding of the cost of living crisis that is plaguing numerous customers and families across the UK.

Walker Clarifies His Stance

Although Walker has expressed his steadfast support for Labour in the upcoming general election, he has clarified that he has no intentions of joining the party. His endorsement of Labour and its leader is purely based on his belief in their capability to address the current economic crisis and their commitment to social welfare.

Sir Keir Starmer has warmly welcomed Walker's endorsement. He reiterated Labour's commitment to tackling the cost of living crisis and fostering economic growth. In furtherance of his campaign efforts, Starmer is expected to visit an Iceland supermarket branch to interact directly with staff and shoppers, a move that is likely to amplify his message and fortify his connect with the masses.