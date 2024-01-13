ICCI Urges Political Parties to Reveal Economic Plans Ahead of Elections

With less than a month to the general elections, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has issued a clarion call to all political parties to reveal their economic strategies. The urgency of this plea is underscored by the economic challenges confronting Pakistan, a country grappling with a staggering external debt of over $124 billion, an inflation rate spiraling above 39%, and a power sector circular debt exceeding Rs.2.3 trillion.

A Plea for Economic Transparency

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has underscored the imperative for political parties to articulate their economic plans. The expectation is that such disclosure will inform the electorate, guide business decisions, and provide a roadmap for potential investors. Bakhtawari pointed out the absence of economic agendas in the election manifestoes of most political parties, a gap that needs immediate filling.

High Stakes for the Economy

The high policy interest rate of 22% from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which has curtailed private sector borrowing and investment, is one of the many economic hurdles Pakistan is facing. The high energy tariffs have also made Pakistani exporters uncompetitive on the international stage, with the country’s exports hovering around $30 billion compared to Bangladesh’s $64 billion. The economic predicament of Pakistan is also acknowledged by the UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects Report for 2024.

Decoding the Economic Agenda

The call from ICCI underscores the need for political parties to delineate their strategies to address these economic challenges and rejuvenate the economy. This will not only aid in making informed electoral decisions but will also provide the business community with insights into the prospective economic direction of the country. The task at hand for the political parties is to convince the voters, including the business community, that they have the best solutions for sustainable economic growth.