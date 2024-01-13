en English
Human Rights

Ibrahim Babangida’s Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Ibrahim Babangida’s Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Inside Sources With Laolu Akande, former Nigerian military head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), opened up about his unsuccessful attempts to form a rapport with the late human rights lawyer and activist, Gani Fawehinmi. Fawehinmi, known for his relentless advocacy for civil rights and his critical perspective on Babangida’s regime, was a figure Babangida held in high regard despite their opposing viewpoints.

A Mutual Admiration?

Babangida spoke candidly about his admiration for Fawehinmi’s intellectual prowess and his candid commentary on governance. He revealed that Fawehinmi’s critiques were not dismissed, but instead, they were considered seriously within his administration. The so-called ‘evil genius’ admitted that policy decisions were often evaluated in light of what Fawehinmi might say.

Efforts to Befriend Fawehinmi

Despite his respect for Fawehinmi, Babangida’s efforts to form a friendship were not reciprocated. He shared that even with the intervention of mutual friends, such as the late former minister Alex Akinyele, Fawehinmi maintained his distance, refusing to associate with Babangida due to his negative public perception.

Fawehinmi’s Legacy Lives On

Fawehinmi, who passed away on September 5, 2009, after a long battle with lung cancer, left a lasting legacy as a defender of human and civil rights. He famously rejected the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) award in 2008 in protest of poor leadership but was posthumously awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In conclusion, Babangida’s candid revelations shed light on a fascinating dynamic between two of Nigeria’s most influential figures. His pursuit of a friendship with Fawehinmi, driven by his respect for ‘bright minds’ and his belief that having prominent individuals in his government was beneficial for the nation, provides a unique perspective on the complex interplay between power and principles in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

