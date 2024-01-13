en English
India

IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Intelligence Bureau declared the closing date for the IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024 applications. The window for registration, which began on December 23, 2023, will officially close on January 12, 2024, at 11:55 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill 226 vacancies for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II.

Eligibility and Application Process

As per the guidelines, candidates who have passed the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2021, 2022, or 2023 and maintained a consistent academic record are eligible to apply for the posts. Applications can be submitted through the MHA’s official website, mha.gov.in. The age criteria set by the Ministry is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 27 years. Age relaxation will be granted as per government norms.

Examination Fee and Payment Details

An application fee of INR 100 applies to all candidates, with an additional INR 100 required from male candidates belonging to UR, EWS, and OBC categories. The fee can be paid online using various payment methods. For technical queries, candidates can reach out to the provided contact number 7353945553 during office hours or utilize the helpdesk tab on the application portal after login.

Examination Details

The first stage of the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive Exam will be conducted online on January 17 and 18, 2024. The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. Admit Card details, including the venue, reporting time, and exam date, will be provided to the candidates. Those who qualify Tier 1 will be eligible for Tier 2. The pay scale for Level 7 Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIOs) ranges from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

