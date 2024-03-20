IAEA Chief Grossi in Damascus: Talks to Foster Peaceful Nuclear Use in Syria

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's recent visit to Damascus marks a pivotal moment in international efforts to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy in Syria. Meeting with President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Grossi's trip aimed at rekindling high-level dialogue between Syria and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This initiative underscores a significant move towards enhancing global nuclear safety and security measures.

Reviving Dialogue and Building Confidence

The heart of Grossi's mission in Damascus was to restart conversations stalled since the IAEA's last inspectors' visit in 2011, amidst the outbreak of Syria's civil war. Discussions focused on reinstating confidence in Syria's commitment to the peaceful application of nuclear energy. Grossi's engagement with Syrian leadership also touched on the contentious issue of the Deir al-Zor site, suspected of being a nuclear reactor before its destruction in 2007. The IAEA seeks clarity on this and other sites to resolve longstanding concerns over nuclear proliferation risks.

Strengthening Syria's Health Sector

Beyond the primary agenda of nuclear dialogue, Grossi's visit had a humanitarian dimension, particularly in supporting Syria's health sector. The IAEA pledged increased support for cancer care in Syria, a commitment that follows the delivery of medical equipment to aid the country's recovery from the February 2023 earthquake. This initiative reflects the IAEA's broader mandate to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology, including in medicine and disaster recovery.

A Step Towards Global Nuclear Safety

Grossi's visit to Damascus is not just about Syria's nuclear program; it's a testament to the global imperative of ensuring nuclear safety and security. Re-engaging with Syria signifies a step towards mitigating proliferation risks and harnessing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. As the dialogue progresses, the international community watches closely, hopeful for a resolution that enhances both regional stability and global nuclear non-proliferation efforts.