Elections

‘I might Even Get to Like him Again,’ Christie’s Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
‘I might Even Get to Like him Again,’ Christie’s Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration

Former President Donald Trump has expressed renewed admiration for Chris Christie following Christie’s withdrawal from the GOP primary race. The former New Jersey Governor recently suspended his presidential campaign, citing a lack of a viable path to secure the Republican nomination. This significant move came as a surprise to many, considering Christie’s determination to prevent Trump from reclaiming presidency and his resistance to withdraw despite mounting pressure.

Behind the Hot Mic

The renewed liking surfaced after a hot mic incident, where Christie was overheard discussing another candidate, Nikki Haley. He suggested that Haley would face decisive defeat if she went up against Trump. Christie highlighted the disparity between campaign spending, implying Haley’s substantial investment might not yield the desired success. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seconded Trump’s sentiment, agreeing with Christie’s assessment of Haley’s chances.

Impact on Haley’s Campaign

With Christie’s departure from the race, speculations are rife about its potential impact on Haley’s campaign. A recent survey indicated that 40% of Christie’s supporters ranked Haley as their second choice. This data suggests a potential boost for Haley, who has been consistently gaining on Trump in New Hampshire. Christie’s exit is also expected to influence the New Hampshire primary, where he was previously polling in third place.

A Choice Between Past and Future

Following Christie’s campaign suspension, Haley’s campaign released a statement recognizing him as a long-term friend. It emphasized the looming choice in the current political climate – a choice between the ‘chaos and drama of the past’ or ‘a new generation of conservative leadership.’ The statement concluded by expressing Haley’s commitment to fight for every vote in her pursuit of building a ‘strong and proud America.’

Elections Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

