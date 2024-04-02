'I know who is behind it': Pakistan's Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Claims Wife Bushra Bibi Poisoned

RAWALPINDI, April 02, 2024: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a grave allegation that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was poisoned while under house arrest at Bani Gala, now a sub-jail. During a court hearing regarding a £190 million settlement case, Khan requested an urgent medical examination of Bushra Bibi, claiming visible marks on her skin and tongue as evidence of poisoning.

Advertisment

Allegations of Poisoning

Khan pinpointed the incident to a specific night, alleging that 'three drops of toilet cleaner' were added to Bushra Bibi's food. This claim was supported by Bushra's own statement to journalists, mentioning a bitter taste in her food and water, along with subsequent health issues. In response, Khan demanded that the medical examination be conducted by Dr. Asim Yunus, a trusted doctor from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations.

Under House Arrest

Advertisment

Bushra Bibi has been under house arrest at the Bani Gala residence following her and Imran Khan's conviction in a graft case relating to the undervaluation of state gifts. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has expressed ongoing concern for Bushra's health, citing substandard food and serious threats to her well-being. The court has since directed Khan to submit a formal application for Busha's medical examination, underlining the legal process involved in addressing such allegations.

Implications and Public Reaction

The accusations have stirred public and media attention, with many questioning the safety and treatment of political figures under house arrest. The incident raises concerns about the use of incarceration as a means of political pressure and the potential violation of human rights. As the court considers the request for a medical examination, the outcome could have significant implications for Pakistan's political landscape and the treatment of political detainees.