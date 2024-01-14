Hyderabad’s Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM

There’s a palpable sense of anticipation in the air around the historic Paigah Palace in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Speculation is rife about its potential transformation into a new camp office for Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy. This conjecture has gathered momentum after senior officials conducted an inspection of the palace, which is not only well-equipped but also strategically located near Begumpet Airport and the BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

Favorable Location and Infrastructure

The palace, with its impressive infrastructure and convenient location, is seen as a highly viable option for the new camp office. The sheer proximity to the airport and the Secretariat makes it an ideal choice for efficient administration and swift mobility. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard, leaving the public and the media in a state of curious suspense.

The Legacy of Paigah Palace

Previously, the Paigah Palace was home to the US consulate until 2023 when the lease concluded. The consulate then relocated to a new facility in Nanakramguda, now recognized as the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia. Since then, the palace has remained unoccupied, its grandeur waiting for a new chapter.

Transition of Power and Office

Prior to this, the Chief Minister’s camp office was situated at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, fondly known as Pragathi Bhavan. This was until the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party ceded power to Congress in December. Currently, CM Revanth Reddy operates from his office at the State Secretariat. However, if the rumors hold true, the Paigah Palace could soon echo with the hustle and bustle of governance.