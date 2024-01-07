en English
Elections

Hyderabad’s BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Former Chief Minister and BRS party chief of Hyderabad, K Chandrasekhar Rao, more widely known as KCR, is gearing up for extensive district tours starting from February. This announcement was made by T Harish Rao, the former health minister. These tours are part of the groundwork for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. During his travels, KCR plans to engage with local Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), former MLAs, and senior leaders within various constituencies.

KCR’s Strategy for the Upcoming Elections

Harish Rao shed light on KCR’s strategy while attending a meeting in the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. He divulged that the former Chief Minister would also be meeting leaders at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan starting February. This move is viewed as a strategic initiative to bolster the party’s presence and influence ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

The Controversy over Welfare Programs

Criticizing the actions of the Congress government, Harish Rao accused them of dismantling existing welfare programs and delaying the fulfillment of their promises. He drew attention to the instance of the Congress government removing KCR’s image from the welfare kits, which have now been renamed from ‘KCR Kits’ to ‘Mother and Child Kit’.

KCR’s Legacy Remains Unaffected

Despite the outward changes, Harish Rao emphasized that KCR’s influence and legacy remain unscathed in the hearts of the people. He underscored that the removal of KCR’s photo from the kits does not diminish the deep-rooted impact of his welfare initiatives. Rao further predicted a possible public revolt against the Congress government within a year, owing to their behavior and governance style.

Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

