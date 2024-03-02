Hyderabad to Honor Telangana Leaders: Statues of Rao, Reddy Proposed for Tank Bund

In a recent announcement, Hyderabad's political landscape is set to commemorate its influential leaders by considering the installation of statues along Tank Bund. This initiative highlights the city's rich history and the significant contributions of its leaders.

Advertisment

Commemorating Leadership and Legacy

During the 87th birth anniversary celebrations of D Sripada Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed plans to consider the addition of statues of Telangana's prominent figures on Tank Bund. The proposal includes statues for Chakali Ailamma, Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, and former Speaker D Sripada Rao, honoring their pivotal roles in the state's history. A Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted to take a policy decision regarding this matter, aiming to celebrate and immortalize the contributions of these leaders to Telangana.

Legacy of D Sripada Rao

Advertisment

D Sripada Rao, celebrated for his role as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, has left an indelible mark on the state's political scene. Winning the MLA seat from Manthani Assembly constituency three times, Rao's leadership and commitment to the region's development have been widely acknowledged. His birth anniversary serves as a reminder of his dedication and service to the people of Telangana.

Implications and Reflections

The proposed installation of statues along Tank Bund not only serves to honor the memory of Telangana's influential leaders but also acts as a symbol of the state's rich cultural heritage and political history. This move by the Chief Minister and the government encourages the public to reflect on the contributions of these leaders to the state's development and identity. As Hyderabad continues to evolve, commemorating its leaders ensures that their legacies and the lessons from their lives remain at the forefront of the city's collective memory.