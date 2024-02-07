Hyderabad: Poised for Industrial Growth, IT Minister Outlines New Policies

D. Sridhar Babu, the Minister for IT and Industries, drew attention to Hyderabad's potential for industrial growth during the Teleperformance Impressive Experience Summit. The Telangana state government is gearing up to unveil an investment-friendly policy to accelerate this development.

The Evolution of Hyderabad's IT Landscape

The minister traced back the city's IT journey to the era of Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao in the 1990s. He emphasized that Hyderabad's environment is conducive to industrial growth with its skilled human resources and robust infrastructure.

Enhancing Skill Development

Sridhar Babu highlighted the upcoming establishment of skill universities. These institutions, similar to the Indian School of Business (ISB), are being created with the support of the Tata and Mahindra groups. The objective is to equip the workforce with the skills necessary for modern industries.

Hyderabad: A Safe Haven for Industrial Growth

The minister also underscored Hyderabad's safety from earthquakes and other natural disasters, positioning it as a secure location for industry.

Global AI Summit: A Step Towards AI Leadership

Further, Sridhar Babu announced an upcoming global summit on artificial intelligence (AI) in June. The intent of this event is to showcase Hyderabad as a hub for AI technology.

These statements were made in anticipation of a new budget session where fresh policies concerning IT, industry, and infrastructure will be deliberated.