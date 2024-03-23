Hyderabad Phone Tapping Scandal: Ex-Officers Flee as DSP Kumar Probe Intensifies

The investigation into suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Dugyala Praneeth Kumar has taken a dramatic turn, with two retired police officers, crucial to the case, now in hiding. The Hyderabad police's efforts to record their statements in connection with the criminal case against Kumar have hit a roadblock, as it has been discovered one of them fled the country shortly after the First Information Report (FIR) was issued. This case, tied to allegations of unauthorized phone tapping and profiling during the 2023 Assembly elections, has now widened to include a Telugu TV channel CEO, who is also out of reach for investigators.

Evidence of Illicit Surveillance

As the probe deepens, the West zone police of Hyderabad have broadened the scope of their investigation to include statements from several police officials of DSP and Additional SP rank. This decision came after evidence surfaced suggesting these individuals, along with the TV channel CEO, played roles in monitoring and tracking profiles of certain persons. "Selective phone tapping" and the creation of profiles without consent are central to the allegations, with the monitoring allegedly aimed at gathering intelligence during the 2023 Assembly elections. This clandestine activity was supposedly facilitated using the resources of the TV channel, employing staff to dig deeper into the lives of unidentified individuals.

Expanding the Circle of Inquiry

The circle of inquiry is expanding as the investigation unfolds, with more police officers likely to be questioned. The focus is on understanding the full extent of the unauthorized surveillance, including who was targeted, the methods used to track and gather information on them, and the ultimate purpose of this intelligence-gathering operation. The involvement of law enforcement officials and a private media entity in these activities raises serious questions about privacy, the abuse of power, and the potential for political espionage.

Implications and Unanswered Questions

As the Hyderabad police continue to peel back the layers of this complex case, the implications of these findings are profound. Not only does this situation spotlight the misuse of surveillance tools by those in power, but it also underscores the vulnerabilities in the system that allow for such breaches of privacy. The fleeing of key figures involved in the investigation adds another layer of intrigue and urgency to the case. With several officials and a private CEO potentially implicated, the outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching consequences for privacy rights, law enforcement practices, and political accountability in India.