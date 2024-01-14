Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Investigate Fraud Linked to INC’s Crowdfunding Campaign

In a recent development in Hyderabad, the city’s cyber crime police have embarked on an investigation into fraudulent activities linked to the Indian National Congress’s (INC) crowdfunding campaign, ‘donate for desh’. The culprits allegedly forged a logo and profile resembling the INC’s official branding to defraud the public.

Fraudster’s Modus Operandi

The fraudsters masterminded a scheme coinciding with the INC’s nationwide fundraising campaign. By imitating the party’s official logo and profile, they sought donations across various social media platforms. The scam came to light when several such instances were discovered and documented.

Unmasking the Scam

Mallu Ravi, the Senior Vice President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, was instrumental in exposing this fraudulent operation. He lodged a formal complaint after unearthing multiple instances of the scam. Further credibility was added to his claim with the inclusion of details from a transaction that fell victim to the scheme.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Following the complaint, the police registered the case under sections pertaining to cheating and the Information Technology Act. The authorities are now diligently pursuing the matter, demonstrating their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, thereby ensuring the security of the general public and maintaining the sanctity of the political process.