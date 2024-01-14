en English
Crime

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Investigate Fraud Linked to INC’s Crowdfunding Campaign

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Investigate Fraud Linked to INC’s Crowdfunding Campaign

In a recent development in Hyderabad, the city’s cyber crime police have embarked on an investigation into fraudulent activities linked to the Indian National Congress’s (INC) crowdfunding campaign, ‘donate for desh’. The culprits allegedly forged a logo and profile resembling the INC’s official branding to defraud the public.

Fraudster’s Modus Operandi

The fraudsters masterminded a scheme coinciding with the INC’s nationwide fundraising campaign. By imitating the party’s official logo and profile, they sought donations across various social media platforms. The scam came to light when several such instances were discovered and documented.

Unmasking the Scam

Mallu Ravi, the Senior Vice President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, was instrumental in exposing this fraudulent operation. He lodged a formal complaint after unearthing multiple instances of the scam. Further credibility was added to his claim with the inclusion of details from a transaction that fell victim to the scheme.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Following the complaint, the police registered the case under sections pertaining to cheating and the Information Technology Act. The authorities are now diligently pursuing the matter, demonstrating their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, thereby ensuring the security of the general public and maintaining the sanctity of the political process.

Crime India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

