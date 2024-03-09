Hyderabad Business Community Anticipates Model Code of Conduct Impact on Ramzan

With Ramzan approaching, Hyderabad's business community is on edge, anticipating the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during this vital trading period. Entrepreneurs like Mohammed Rabbani of Shah Ghouse Cafe express concerns over the potential for compulsory early closures, which would significantly disrupt the nocturnal shopping habits customary during the holy month. The city, known for its vibrant night life and bustling markets around landmarks such as Charminar and Ameerpet, faces uncertainty as the election code threatens to curtail the festive surge in nighttime commerce.

During the Legislative Assembly elections of 2023, the MCC's enforcement had a tangible impact on business operations across Telangana, including Hyderabad. Notably, the period saw a marked increase in GST collections by 18% over the previous year, suggesting a stifling effect on the usual economic activities due to the election code. Comparatively, Andhra Pradesh, unaffected by the MCC, observed a 36% GST growth, highlighting the economic dampening effect of election-related regulations on local businesses. This scenario has left many entrepreneurs like Yacoob Zubair, a footwear outlet owner, worried about significant losses if forced to shut down early during one of the busiest sales periods of the year.

Adapting to Regulatory Changes

In response to the MCC and previous government directives, businesses have had to adjust their operating hours, with many, including popular restaurants in areas like Gachibowli, closing by midnight. These adjustments have not only affected the businesses' bottom line but also altered the city's nightlife, traditionally thriving until the early hours. The anticipation of the MCC during Ramzan adds to the challenges faced by the business community, striving to balance regulatory compliance with economic survival.

The enforcement of the MCC during Ramzan could have broader implications beyond the immediate economic impact on businesses. The holy month is not only a period of spiritual significance for the Muslim community but also a time when the social and economic activities of the city come to the forefront. Restrictions on business hours could potentially dampen the festive spirit, affect the livelihoods of many small traders, and alter the cultural landscape of Hyderabad's night markets, which have become a hallmark of Ramzan celebrations in the city.

As Hyderabad braces for the MCC's potential enforcement during Ramzan, the business community and shoppers alike await clarity on how these regulations will affect the month's traditional festivities and economic activities.