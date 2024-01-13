Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land

On a day of decisive action in Hyderabad, revenue authorities and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) dismantled illegal constructions on a piece of government land in Banjara Hills. The operation was reported to be against former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Upender Reddy and other unidentified parties. The unauthorized structures that faced the bulldozer included a large shed, a wine shop, a food court, and additional structures.

Case Against Upender Reddy

The initiative to reclaim government land came on the heels of a case filed against Upender Reddy. This legal action was the result of a complaint lodged by Shaikpet tehsildar Anitha Reddy. The complaint alleged that a significant 2,185 square meters of land at Plot No 8-C on Road No 3 in Banjara Hills had been encroached upon.

Allegations of Encroachment

Upender Reddy stood accused of constructing sheds on this government land with the intention to operate a liquor shop. This illicit activity not only violated property laws but also posed a potential threat to the security and orderliness of the locality.

Enforcement of Property Laws

The demolition performed by the GHMC and revenue authorities sends a clear message about the enforcement of property laws. It signifies the commitment of local authorities to remove unauthorized establishments, especially those operating on government land. This firm action is expected to deter future encroachments and help maintain the integrity of land ownership in the region.