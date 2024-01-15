HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has vehemently opposed the proposal by Olayemi Cardoso, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, to relocate certain departments of the CBN to Lagos.

The advocacy group has decried this move as political, equating it to the actions of newly elected governors who transfer state universities to their local domains for personal gains.

Furthermore, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, has remarked that the proposed relocation overlooks the tenets of Section 298 of the Nigerian Constitution, which explicitly designates the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the official seat of the federation’s government.

The reasoning proffered to justify the proposed move, which is to decongest the Abuja headquarters, has been dismissed by HURIWA as lacking logical substance.

The group has pointed out that the same issue of over-congestion prompted the establishment of Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory in the first place.