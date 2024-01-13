Huntington Beach Challenges California’s Affordable Housing Mandate

The city of Huntington Beach, a charter city in California, has taken a bold step to challenge the state’s affordable housing mandate. The city has filed an appeal against a federal court’s dismissal of its lawsuit, arguing that the state’s requirements to zone for 13,368 housing units by 2029 is disproportionate. This mandate, with a significant fraction designated as affordable for low and moderate-income individuals, according to the city, would necessitate extensive redevelopment, increasing the housing capacity by 50% and drastically altering the city’s character.

Questioning the Mandate

Huntington Beach officials contend that the mandate could require planning for up to 40,000 units overall to meet the affordable housing quota. They argue that this would force the city to sideline environmental concerns and result in a massive increase in high-density housing units. The city’s First Amendment claim states that the state’s law would compel them to publicly declare that high-density housing development takes precedence over the city’s air quality, water supply, and greenhouse emissions.

The Legal Battle

The original ruling by United States District Judge Fred W. Slaughter stated that Huntington Beach, as a political subdivision of the state, cannot challenge state law, and the federal court was not the appropriate arena for the dispute. Defying this ruling, the city has taken its legal fight to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal, citing other cases involving charter cities to support its appeal.

State’s Response and Future Prospects

The city had delayed approving a housing plan due to environmental concerns and now faces a lawsuit from California’s Attorney General and Department of Housing and Community Development for non-compliance with state housing laws. With a hearing scheduled for January 19, the city’s defiance against the state’s affordable housing plan promises to open more discussions about local control over development and the protection of constitutional rights.