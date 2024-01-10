en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Hunter Biden’s Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Hunter Biden’s Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution

It was an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday when Hunter Biden made an appearance at the House Oversight Committee hearing. The committee had gathered to consider a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress, a charge rooted in allegations that he defied a subpoena demanding his testimony behind closed doors. Biden, accompanied by two of his attorneys, arrived at the Rayburn House Office Building as the committee began discussing the resolution at 10 a.m. ET. His presence stirred immediate reactions from Republican members of the committee, with Rep. Nancy Mace asserting that Hunter Biden is not above the law.

The Unexpected Appearance

The hearing marked a twist in the ongoing Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, to which Hunter Biden’s private deposition was integral. Despite his earlier refusal to appear for the private deposition scheduled for December 13, Hunter Biden had offered to testify publicly—an offer Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer rejected.

Allegations and Defense

Hunter Biden’s refusal to attend the private deposition is part of the wider allegations of corruption directed at President Joe Biden and his family by Republicans. On the day he was supposed to testify privately, Hunter Biden defended his business dealings and denied any improper financial connections to his father. This refusal has led to the current contempt proceedings.

Political Reactions

While Republicans assert their right to investigate, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee criticized the contempt proceedings against Hunter Biden as a distracting sideshow. With an imminent government shutdown looming, they suggested that House Republicans should focus on legislation instead of prioritizing contempt resolutions against someone who had offered to testify. As the story continues to unfold, the situation remains dynamic, promising further developments.

0
Politics United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
In a development that has raised eyebrows, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has reportedly not received an official invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Sources within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the political outfit Kejriwal leads, confirmed this piece of information. The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is of
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
8 mins ago
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
8 mins ago
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
2 mins ago
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
A Wave of Arrests Hits Ashland, Missouri: Presumption of Innocence Underlined
7 mins ago
A Wave of Arrests Hits Ashland, Missouri: Presumption of Innocence Underlined
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
8 mins ago
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Latest Headlines
World News
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
54 seconds
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
2 mins
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
2 mins
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
3 mins
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
3 mins
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
5 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
6 mins
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
6 mins
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app