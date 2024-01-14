Hunter Biden’s Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations

In a bold and unexpected move, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has taken a proactive approach to the GOP investigations into his business activities, separate from the White House’s influence. The younger Biden has made unannounced visits to Capitol Hill, including attending a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing where the possibility of him being held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena was deliberated.

Independent Approach

The White House was reportedly oblivious to these visits, marking a clear distinction between Hunter’s independent actions and the White House’s stance. Hunter has agreed to a new subpoena and has proposed a public deposition with equal questioning from Republicans and Democrats. This move is seen as strategically undermining Republican allegations of non-cooperation.

Democrats on the committee praised Hunter’s maneuver, viewing it as an effective way to counter GOP investigations. However, there were some within the party who questioned the effectiveness of this approach, especially in relation to his forthcoming court appearance on criminal charges.

White House’s Stance

Despite the ongoing investigations, the White House has consistently maintained that it does not provide advisement to Hunter due to his status as a private citizen. The President’s office has reiterated that Hunter is solely responsible for his own actions. This stance is grounded in the administration’s commitment to maintaining a separation between the President’s personal family matters and his public role.

Amidst the investigations, Hunter has been more visible in his self-defense and his attempts to protect his father from Republican attacks. In doing so, he has publicly criticized the President’s communications team for their handling of the situation, making his independent stance on the issue abundantly clear.