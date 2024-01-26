Hunter Biden's Associate Testifies: President Biden Uninvolved in Business Activities

Rob Walker, a business associate of Hunter Biden, has testified before Congress, asserting that President Joe Biden was never involved in any of their business activities. This testimony comes as part of a larger probe by House Republicans into potential links between the president and his son's foreign business dealings, which has sparked an impeachment inquiry.

Testimony in the Spotlight

Walker’s testimony has gained considerable attention as it contradicts allegations that President Biden had any involvement in his son’s business ventures. The House Oversight Committee, under the leadership of Rep. James Comer, is spearheading the efforts to establish a connection between President Biden and these foreign business activities. The political implications of their findings could be significant.

Walker Defends Hunter Biden

During his statement to Congress, Walker defended Hunter Biden, emphasizing the clear boundary Hunter maintained between his business ventures and his father. Despite a protracted investigation into Hunter Biden, Republicans have yet to find evidence that President Biden benefited from his son's business dealings. Walker expressed apprehension that his testimony could be manipulated for political gains and has requested that the complete transcript of his deposition be made public.

The ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Biden, initiated by a House vote last month, has put the spotlight on Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings. The testimony of other business associates, such as Mervyn Yan, has also been called into question. Yan confirmed that he never had any personal or professional communication with President Biden, further distancing the president from allegations of involvement in these business ventures.