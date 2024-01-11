en English
Crime

Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil

In a twist of events, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is set to plead not guilty to a string of tax offenses that include nine felonies and misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors allege that Biden orchestrated a four-year tax evasion scheme, dodging payment of $1.4 million to the IRS, funds which allegedly splurged on a lavish lifestyle.

Tax Evasion Allegations

According to the charges, Biden’s extravagant expenditure included substance abuse, an admission he himself has made. His swanky lifestyle, the prosecutors argue, was financed through tax evasion, a charge Biden vehemently denies. The upcoming court appearance is geared towards addressing the way forward concerning future proceedings and filing dates.

Additional Charges and a Failed Plea Deal

In a separate case unfolding in Delaware, Biden is facing charges for falsely stating on a federal gun purchase form that he was not addicted to illegal drugs. This, despite being hooked to crack cocaine at the time. He has entered a not guilty plea on related illegal gun possession charges. These charges form part of a broader federal investigation into Biden’s tax and business dealings.

Initially, it appeared that the cases were headed towards a plea deal that would have resulted in two years’ probation for misdemeanor tax charges and no prosecution on the gun charge, on the condition that Biden stayed out of legal trouble. This plea deal, however, crumbled when a federal judge scrutinized it, leading to the tax and gun cases to continue.

Political Implications and Reactions

The legal actions against Hunter Biden are unfolding against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential election, with the Justice Department concurrently prosecuting former President Donald Trump on separate charges. The initial plea deal offered to Hunter Biden drew sharp criticism from Republicans, including Trump, who viewed it as overly lenient.

Congressional Republicans are also exerting efforts to probe potential influence-peddling involving President Biden, although no evidence of wrongdoing by the President has surfaced. Despite these controversies, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, maintains that the charges against his client are politically motivated and that his client wouldn’t be facing such charges if his surname wasn’t Biden.

0
Crime Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
