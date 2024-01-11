en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:03 pm EST
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing

In a surprising twist, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, made an unexpected appearance at his own contempt hearing in the United States Congress. The hearing, likely linked to ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s business activities and potential conflicts of interest, descended into a heated exchange and shouting match, marking the heightened stakes and tensions surrounding the inquiries into his actions.

Hunter Biden’s sudden presence at a House Oversight Committee hearing on a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress caught many off guard. Republican members critiqued his appearance as a ‘PR stunt’ and questioned his refusal to testify in a closed-door setting. The hearing subsequently spiraled into personal bickering and disagreements, postponing the vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress to a later date.

Escalating Tensions

The surprise appearance led to a shouting match in the US Congress, with lawmakers bitterly divided. Republicans criticized Biden’s appearance, whereas Democrats voiced their support. The committee was considering a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a House subpoena. Following the heated exchanges, only Democrats voted to hear from him, leading to his abrupt exit 30 minutes into the session.

Hunter Biden’s unexpected attendance at the hearing sparked a tumultuous debate over whether he should be held in contempt of Congress for ignoring subpoenas. Some Republican lawmakers accused his presence of being a political stunt, part of a combative legal strategy to portray him as a victim of partisan attacks. His appearance also underscored the potential for a third criminal prosecution coinciding with his father’s re-election campaign.

Despite the uproar, Hunter Biden’s willingness to testify publicly was rebuffed by lawmakers insisting on a private deposition. The full House generally holds a vote to direct the certification of contempt to a U.S. attorney after a committee holds its vote, according to the Congressional Research Service. Contempt of Congress is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for one to 12 months. The fallout from this incident continues to unfold, with implications for both Hunter Biden and the presidency of his father.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
40 seconds ago
Right-Wing Surge in Recent EU Elections: A Shift in the Political Landscape
Recent elections across the European Union (EU) have marked a distinct shift to the right in the political landscape. This change has been evidenced in various member states where right-wing or conservative parties have made significant inroads or have even triumphed. The trend mirrors a mounting discontent among the public with conventional centrist or left-wing
Right-Wing Surge in Recent EU Elections: A Shift in the Political Landscape
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Reversal on Transgender Rights Sparks Criticism
7 mins ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Reversal on Transgender Rights Sparks Criticism
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Assassination Attempt: Spotlight on Political Tensions
7 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Assassination Attempt: Spotlight on Political Tensions
Trade Talks Collapse: Biden's IPEF Initiative Abandoned Under Political Pressure
3 mins ago
Trade Talks Collapse: Biden's IPEF Initiative Abandoned Under Political Pressure
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
6 mins ago
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
Jan. 6 Committee Aids Georgia Investigation into Trump's Election Overturn Attempt
7 mins ago
Jan. 6 Committee Aids Georgia Investigation into Trump's Election Overturn Attempt
Latest Headlines
World News
Right-Wing Surge in Recent EU Elections: A Shift in the Political Landscape
40 seconds
Right-Wing Surge in Recent EU Elections: A Shift in the Political Landscape
Trade Talks Collapse: Biden's IPEF Initiative Abandoned Under Political Pressure
3 mins
Trade Talks Collapse: Biden's IPEF Initiative Abandoned Under Political Pressure
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
4 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
5 mins
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
6 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
Jan. 6 Committee Aids Georgia Investigation into Trump's Election Overturn Attempt
7 mins
Jan. 6 Committee Aids Georgia Investigation into Trump's Election Overturn Attempt
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Reversal on Transgender Rights Sparks Criticism
7 mins
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Reversal on Transgender Rights Sparks Criticism
Magic Millions Sales: High-Stakes Gamble with Unpredictable Outcomes
7 mins
Magic Millions Sales: High-Stakes Gamble with Unpredictable Outcomes
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Assassination Attempt: Spotlight on Political Tensions
7 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Assassination Attempt: Spotlight on Political Tensions
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
6 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
50 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
3 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
5 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
7 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
7 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
12 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
12 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app